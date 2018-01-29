The Jigawa State Consumer Protection Committee (CPC) has seized 14 sacks of adulterated sesame seeds worth N483,000 from two traders in Maigatari town.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Farouk Abdallah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Dutse that the traders were arrested in Maigatari International Market.

Abdallah said the suspects, Muhammad Bala and Musa Yawale, were arrested when the committee paid unscheduled visit to the market on Jan. 25.

He said the suspects were later taken to court where they were sentenced to five months imprisonment with an option of N5,000 fine each by a Magistrate Court in Maigatari.

The chairman warned traders in the state against engaging in unwholesome practice to defraud consumers, adding that anyone found would be prosecuted.

Abdallah assured that the committee would continue to monitor markets to protect consumers from adulterated foods, drugs and medication, as well as shield them from shylock traders.

According to him, the Court has mandated the committee to destroy the confiscated items one month after judgment if the suspects did not appeal.