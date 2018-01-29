A witness during the trial of former members of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Mr Joseph Nyamanye, has told an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, how Mrs Aisosa Amadasun, the Edo Woman Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and four others awarded contracts without following due process.

Other defendants in the charge are Prince Stephen Alao, Adama Osabuohien, Momodu Dove and Mallam Ali Sulayman. They are facing charges of alleged N1.5 billion fraud.

Trial judge is Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele.

It will be recalled that the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on 5, October 2017, arraigned the defendants before the court for allegedly using their offices while serving as board members of SUBEB, to award contracts to their cronies after collecting money from them.

When the case came up for hearing, Nyamaye, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr Ben Ubi, said he was the Head of Planning, Statistics and Research in SUBEB when the defendants allegedly committed the offences during former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s administration.

According to him, “In line with due process law of awarding contracts, the firms which indicated interest were supposed to come to SUBEB premises and present same for Technical Analysis that include each bid submitted being opened and displayed, tax clearance, as well as certificate of registration checked.

“Instead of technical analysis, the Chairman of the board, Prince Stephen Alao said the former governor had directed that the contracts should be shared among politicians.”

He admitted that the sharing formula of the projects was not based on what individuals applied for.

When being cross examined by Mr Benson Igbanoi and counsel to other the defendants, Nyamaye said his father, Lawrence Nyamaye’s three companies were given six projects, which they completed.

According him, although his father was not a politician, he allied with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Another witness, Alhaji Yayamusa Amid, who is a contractor and a politician said he registered for the SUBEB contracts.

He told the court that the board chairman, Prince Alao, approached him to allow his friend, one Dr. Nelson, to use the name his company, Tony Musa Enterprises, to execute a project.