The Lekki Concession Company on Sunday released details of the new tolls to be paid by motorists using the Lekki-Epe Expressway and Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos.

The details were contained in a statement by the company.

In the new fare regime, which becomes effective February 1, cars and tricycles owners are to pay N200 for using the Lekki-Epe Expressway as against N120 being paid now.

For the Ikoyi Link Bridge, these categories of users are to pay N300, as against the old rate of N250.

Sport Utility Vehicles owners will pay N250 to use the Lekki-Epe Expressway instead of N150 being paid now.

For the Ikoyi-Link Bridge, the owners of SUV will have to pay N100 more in addition to the present N300.

Heavy duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles will attract N1,000 on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.