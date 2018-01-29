The FCT Administration (FCTA) will, on Tuesday, inaugurate the reconstituted boards of agencies and parastatals under the administration.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Cosmas Uzodinma, the chief press secretary to the FCT minister, reconstitutions were made in compliance with the various laws and instruments establishing these agencies and have been designed to strengthen institutional performance and service delivery.

The agencies and extra departmental organizations whose boards will be inaugurated are as follows: Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); Abuja Property Development Company, (APDC); Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, (AEPB); Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre (AIIC), and the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB).

Others are FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT SEB); FCT Scholarship Board (FCTSB); FCT Primary Healthcare Development Board (FCT PHDB); Area Council Service Commission (ACSC) and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).