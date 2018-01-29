The Federal Government has approved the construction of an irrigation dam at Ijegwu community in Yala Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State to facilitate dry season farming in the area.

The dam along with four others which are being rehabilitated in Obudu, Ikom and Boki Local Government Areas will be put to use in the irrigation of farmlands during the dry season farming of crops such as rice, vegetables and okra in the state

Mr Bassey Mkposong, Managing Director of Cross River Development Authority, who stated this in Calabar, weekend, while addressing staff and stakeholders, said procurement exercise for the award of contract had been completed and everything put in place for construction work to commence before the onset of rains.

“It is a dream come true that the Federal Government has answered our prayers with the approval for the construction of a dam in Ijegwu with the award of contract for the dam. The dam in conjunction with four others under rehabilitation will maximize food production in the state,” he said.