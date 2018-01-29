The Federal Government on Sunday insisted that its plan to establish cattle colonies across the country was the best solution to herdsmen and farmers’ clashes.

The government was maintaining its position despite its widespread rejection.

Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, reiterated the government’s position in Abuja when he received the formal report on National Livestock.

Ogbeh said there was no going back on the establishment of cattle colonies across the country.

He said the Federal Government was seriously concerned about the fatal dimension the clashes of herders and farmers were taking.

He promised that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to solve the problem.

According to the minister, government proposal to set up cattle colonies and encourage the development of ranches remained the solution to the killings and the toxic hatred that the current altercation was generating.

He noted that the wanton loss of lives was unacceptable to government.

He said the Federal Government would take steps that would permanently stop the killings, protect the farmers as well as guarantee a modern way of livelihood for the herdsmen.

He also revealed that a sensitisation programme to educate the herders, farmers and the communities, including politicians, was underway.

“We have listened to what people have said and we recognise people’s rights to freedom of expression, but let me reiterate once again that the government is not seizing the land of any Nigerian to give to Fulani herdsmen for them to colonise.

“The programme is also not an appeasement of Fulanis to the detriment of crop farmers either”, Ogbeh said.

He also refuted the allegation of sell-out, warning that if practical solutions were not found to address the present problems as quickly as possible, it would get worse in the future.

“We didn’t envisage how much high voltage emotion and politicking this issue has generated. It is one of our characteristics as a country that we live with.

“We needed to educate the herdsmen, educate every one of us on the need to move away from what we were doing before that is bringing conflicts.

“I know that the average herdsman is more concerned about the number of his herds than perhaps the milk coming out, about the speed the cattle can grow and the value of the meat, which is why he needs education.

“More than this, we also have the leaders, the politicians, we all need education on this,” he said.

The minister, who praised the committee for a good job, announced that members of the committee would play a major role in implementing the decision of the government after a quick study of the report.

Gideon Mshebwalla, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, presenting the report to the minister, said the committee identified lack of access to land, low productivity, old practice of open grazing, lack of access to finance, inadequate water provision, inefficient landholding, poor infrastructure and support facilities as well as low level of extension facilities as being the major factors militating against optimal development of the sector.

The committee recommended resuscitation of grazing reserves, encouragement of private people to set up ranches, in addition to the Federal Government setting up cattle colonies.

The committee also urged the government to intervene in the provision of infrastructure and support services like roads, electricity, water, improved pasture and provision of extension services, as well as empowering the agricultural research institutes to invest on researches that would be accessible to the end users.

Meanwhile, Supo Ayokunle, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has described the wave of killings and bloodshed across Nigeria as unprecedented in the nation’s history.

Ayokunle, who is also the president of Nigerian Baptist Convention, lamented that mindless killings have continued with reckless abandon in a country with government and laws.

He spoke in Sagamu while delivering his sermon at the 13th annual New Year thanksgiving and memorial service organised by former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The event, which was held at the Abraham’s Tabernacle, Sagamu, was graced by prominent traditional rulers, political bigwigs and eminent personalities.

Ayokunle, who decried the prevalent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some parts of the country, noted that without peace, the nation will not experience any progress and development.

He warned against the politicisation of the killings, urging Nigerians to close ranks and prevail on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to do the needful.

He said, “Things are not working in the best way we have thought of. This is a very difficult time in the history of Nigeria, especially the continuous bloodshed. Communities decimated and human beings killed like chicken.

“The way it is happening now, it has almost not happened before. It is so barbaric, so unbelievable that in a nation with government, things like that will continue to happen with reckless abandon. It is so unacceptable.

“We have been speaking about it. It is not a matter of politics; you don’t play politics with the lives of human beings. We have no other life to live. So, all of you (Nigerians) have to be praying that our government is going to do the best and what is right so that this nation can experience peace because without peace, there won’t be progress.”

While making reference to the comments credited to United States President Donald Trump about Nigeria’s situation, Ayokunle declared that “it is only a bad government that can allow this” level of killings and destruction of communities.

The CAN president urged politicians to respect and heed the admonition of clergymen.

He said, “We (clergymen) are the conscience of the nation. Politicians need to humble themselves when we speak to them. It is because we look for the good of this nation. Not everything we say to you, you will want to hear. Not everything will be palatable but we are responsible to God and to all these people, we are accountable.

“The life of every individual is very important. And God has created each person to live his life to His glory. Nobody can give life and nobody has the right to take it. Therefore, beloved people of God let us say no to the evil in our midst. It is not a matter of politics. It is happening to some people now, who knows the next person? I pray that evil will not swallow us up.”

Ayokunle, who noted that yesterday (Sunday) marked the end of the one-week national prayer declared by CAN, appealed to Christians to contribute to the association’s relief fund for victims of ethno-religious crises.

In his remarks, Daniel said his experience during the campaign for national chairmanship of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had further opened him to different perspectives of the challenges confronting the country.

The former governor, however, pointed out that Nigerians must have the spirit of thanksgiving irrespective of the prevailing challenges.

Notable among the dignitaries are Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Sir Kensington Adebutu, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and Erelu Abiola Dosunmu.

Also present were Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Oladipupo Adebutu, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, Prince Rotimi Paseda, Alhaja Salmot Badru, Titi Oseni, Kayode Amusan, Seyi Makinde, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.