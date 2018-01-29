A retired Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu, has described the proposed creation of cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen as an attempt to seize land in other parts of the country for cattle rearers.

Ladigbolu, who is also the vice chairman of the Yoruba Unity Forum, advised governors in the South-West to resist the attempt.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Osogbo, the retired archbishop said, “We cannot be re-colonised. Whether you are setting up pig colonies, chicken colonies or cattle colonies, Yorubaland should not be re-colonised.”

The cleric, who was given an award of ‘Pillar of Faith’ by the diocese for his contribution to its creation, also said since the government had refused to stop the herdsmen from killing, maiming and destruction of property, Yoruba people and other Nigerians should defend themselves.

He said, “If anybody comes into my home to drive me out and steal my property, I should use every means at my disposal to protect myself and my property. I advise Yoruba people and everybody in Nigeria to use every means at their disposal to protect their property and defend themselves.”

The Bishop of the Diocese of Osogbo, Rt. Rev’d. Amos Ogunrinde, also said the destruction of farms by herders could put Nigeria at a risk of starvation.