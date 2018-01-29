A non-partisan interest group, Kogi Youths Round-Table (KYRT), on Sunday warned Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State not to cede any part of the state land to the Federal Government for the establishment of cattle colony.

The group in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ajogwu Jerry, called on stakeholders, civil societies and relevant legal advisory bodies to work with Bello to find better ways of addressing the incessant herdsmen attacks.

The statement read in part, “Kogi State is not a cattle republic and the idea of the state governor to set up cattle colonies is unacceptable.

“In as much as we can permit the entrance and exit of Fulani herdsmen who are always on transit within the state, we are not in support of Yahaya Bello’s politically-motivated colony orchestrated to win the favour of his parochial supporters and godfathers.”

The group noted that Kogi should not be used as an experiment for a scheme at the detriment of the masses.

It called on Bello to discard the cattle colony idea, saying it was anti-people.

Bello is among the 16 state governors who agreed to make land available for the proposed establishment of cattle colonies.