President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a meeting with service chiefs at his residence in Abuja.

According to reports, the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas are at the meeting

Buhari returned from 104-day medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday.

In an address to Nigerians on Monday, the President had vowed to tackle the problem of insecurity, while insisting Nigeria’s unity is non negotiable.