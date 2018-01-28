About N11m has been contributed to a private endowment fund created by Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, for the education of the eight children of his deceased police orderly, Inspector Mohammed Azare.

Azare, who hailed from Gombe State, collapsed and died last Monday at the entrance of Government House in Maiduguri.

Governor Shettima made a personal donation of N5m to the fund; his deputy, Usman Durkwa contributed N1m, commissioners gathered N2m, while chairmen of the 27 local government areas in the state contributed N100,000 each, bringing their contributions to N2.7m.

A total of N10.7m has so far been raised with donations made privately.

In addition, the governor also placed the late orderly’s family on monthly feeding allowances.

Shettima also inaugurated a committee comprising a representative of the late orderly’s extended family, one of his closest friends, and a security official to manage the funds.

Members of the committee were appointed as joint signatory to a dedicated bank account for the purpose of funding the education of the children over a period of time.

The governor also released funds to an aide to settle all the debts the late orderly might have owed anyone.

Shettima also directed that the late orderly’s widow be allowed to retain her husband’s accommodation in the Government House till the end of his administration or such a time an alternative arrangement is made for them.