The House of Representatives has denied report on the alleged threat to arrest against Mike Adenuga, chairman of Globacom Limited by the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the unremitted revenues by some telecom companies.

A three-man delegation from Globacom Limited led by Toluhi Michael, Globacom’s Chief Operating Officer who presented letter of protest to Speaker Yakubu Dogara through Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications frowned at the disparaging report.

Akinade-Fijabi who noted that there was palm to bring anybody into disrepute, explained that the investigation is still ongoing.

Fijabi explained that such resolution to issue warrant of arrest can only be granted by the Whole House before any committee can take such step.

“We’ve heard all you’ve said, the letter will definitely be communicated to the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Speaker will act speedily on it…This is a responsible House, there’s no time we like to bring anybody to disrepute I believe that sometimes, due to overzealousness of our people, they may have quoted him out of context.

“On all the issues on the motion, we are stiill investigating. The only time we can say so, is when we make recommendations and if adopted by the Whole House of Representatives, that we should go ahead and do so.”

He however noted that the Committee at any given time may under obligation invite CEOs or Board Chairman of any organization to respond on any issue.

Speaking earlier, Toluhi Michael, Globacom’s Chief Operating Officer who frowned at the conflicting interests on the ongoing investigative hearing, explained that the delegation earlier met with the House Committee on Telecommunications on the subject of investigation which the Ad-hoc Committee is also investigating.

He said: “let me state for the record, most chairmen of Boards don’t run the companies, so its surprising that the COOs and the MDs run companies. But to our surprise, there was really no need to have mentioned th chairman’s name. The letter was not directed to him as a person. He is the chairman of Globacom, Conoil and other companies, so being the chairman of Globacom doesn’t mean he runs the company day-to-day. And we felt it was a little bit of a personal attack on the person (Adenuga) of our Chairman, and we seek the intervention of your committee to call to order the Ad-hoc Committee’s chairman’s position and get them to retract that statement. We consider it very unfair, uncalled for and unfortunate,” Toluhi stressed.

He maintained that most of the Chief Operating Officers and Managing Directors of other companies invited were not in attendance on the said day, hence queried “why our Chairman?”

Recall that Ahmed Abu, who chaired the Ad-hoc Committee had last Thursday threatened to issue warrant of arrest against Chief Executive Officer of Globacom over alleged unpaid N16.7 billion revenue accrued to Federal Government, if he fails to appear before the Committee on the 15th February, 2018.

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out further investigations on the firm.

While expressing dismay over then of event after the parties have resolved to postpone the meeting till a letter date, Toluhi accused Ahmed Abu-led Committee of witch-hunting Globacom chairman who also doubles as chairman of other companies in Nigeria.