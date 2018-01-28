A former Commissioner for Finance in Ekiti State, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, has filed a N20bn suit against Governor Ayodele Fayose and two of his aides for alleged libel.

Joined in the suit are the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; Attorney General of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Central Bank of Nigeria and Debt Management Office.

Also joined are Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Secretary to Ekiti State Government, state’s Accountant General and Commissioner for Finance.

In the suit filed before a Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Kolawole is praying the court for an order that the outstanding sum of N11bn being awaited as refunds from the Federal Government on Ado-Ifaki Road should not be given to the Fayose administration, as the road was constructed by the Fayemi government.

Kolawole is demanding damages of N10bn each from Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka and a House of Assembly member for alleged “criminal libel and defamatory statement” they made against him on television and radio programmes.

The two officials had claimed that Fayemi and Kolawole plunged the state into N85bn debt that will not be liquidated until 2036.