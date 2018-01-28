A non governmental organization, Unity and Peace Initiative for the Survival of the Society (UPISS), has said the call by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari, not to seek a second term in 2019 is undemocratic.

The organisation, while cautioning the former president not to derail this democracy by his statement, stressing that Buhari has every right as a citizen of Nigeria to seek re- election.

The Organisation stressed that only the electorates will determine whether to accept or reject Buhari at the 2019 polls.

In a briefing over the weekend in Abuja, the national convener of UPISS, Dr Ugochukwu Okafor, likened the former president’s call for the “rejection of Democratic parties and president Buhari as an invitation to anarchy, derail of democracy and undemocratic means of change in government.”

He said that the president is trying his best to tackle the insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country and needs every support from Obasanjo and well meaning Nigerians to surmount these challenges.

He said “Gen. Obasanjo’s call for Buhari to leave the political arena in 2019 is undemocratic and an infringement on the fundamental rights of president Buhari as enshrined in the constitution. The president has every right as a citizen of Nigeria to seek re- election, it is left for the electorates to accept or reject him at the polls.”

He further warned that “the relative peace and unity in the country could be seriously threatened by unguarded and inciting statements of our elders.”

Okafor enjoined the elders to always preach peaceful co existence, non violent approach to issues and unity of the country, instead of inciting and doing things that will derail our democracy and threaten the peace and unity of the country.