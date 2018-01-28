The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Supo Ayokunle, has said that the country is passing through difficult times, considering recent killings of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.

Ayokunle who is also the President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC) stated this at the 13th Annual New Year Thanksgiving and Memorial Service, held at the Abraham’s Tabernacle (Baptist International Worship Centre), Sagamu, on Sunday, organized by the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel.

The cleric said that the act of killings and destruction of property by suspected Fulani herdsmen is barbaric and unacceptable.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians alike, to embrace and co-habit in a peaceful manner to end the bloodshed.

Ayokunle faulted claims that the killings had any political undertone, saying “you don’t play politics with the lives of human beings.

“Things are not working in the best way we have thought of. A very difficult time in the history of Nigeria especially the continuous bloodshed. The way it is happening now, it has almost not happened before.

“It is so barbaric, so unbelievable that in a nation with a government, things like that will continue to happen with reckless abandon. It is so unacceptable. We have been speaking about it. It is not a matter of politics, you don’t play politics with the lives of human beings.

” We have no other life to live. So all of you (Christians and Nigerians) have to be praying that our government is going to do the best and what is right so that this nation can experience peace because without peace there won’t be progress.”

The former governor urged Nigerians to cultivate the act of thanksgiving, irrespective of situations confronting the country.

