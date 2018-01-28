Succour has come the way of residents and indigenes of Umunnato in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the weekend promised to upgrade the abandoned Umunnato General Hospital.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government is working relentlessly to ensure Nigerians regardless of age, gender and economic and political differences have access to basic health care.

Speaking in Igbere on Saturday at a reception in his honour hosted by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State and former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, Adewole reassured traditional rulers and other stakeholders of Bende LGA of Abia State, led by Eze Jerry Akpala (Akajiofo Item), of the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in improving the welfare of the people.

He noted that the Federal Ministry of Health has been working closely with state governments, donor agencies and other development partners in a bid to improve health care delivery across the country.

He said: “My attention had been drawn to the status of Umunnato General Hospital by my good friend, former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, and his brother, Mascot.

“Today, again, I have received a letter of appeal from traditional rulers from the zone regarding the same health facility.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Ministry of Health will immediately swing into action in order to make the Umunnato general hospital functional.”

Earlier in his remarks, Eze Akpala described the Minister as a man with outstanding reputation as a leading advocate of National Access to Cervical Prevention and Control.

He said: “The achievements of the Minister for Health are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

“We thank our dear President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing you.

“We appreciate the good works of your ministry and we shall continue to support your initiatives.

“We humbly beseech you to use your good offices to re-activate and make Umunnato general hospital functional.”

In his remarks, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu also extolled the virtues of the Minister, adding that he was not surprised with the accomplishments of Prof. Adewole owing to his antecedents in the academia.

He said: “We are proud to be associated with you and your team.

“With your pledge to revamp Umunnato General Hospital, you have further demonstrated the bond you share with my brother, Dr. Orji Kalu, and other members of our community.

“We are indeed grateful for obliging us the rare privilege to host you in Igbere.”

The Minister and his entourage, including Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, Araoye Segilola, Pharmacist Modupe Chukwuma and Kazeem Akintunde later took a tour of the neglected General Hospital in Umunnato.