Labour unions in Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, on Tuesday urged Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to reverse the decision slashing the institution’s monthly subvention.

The unions made up of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union and National Association of Academic Technologists made the appeal in a communiqué.

The communiqué was jointly signed by leaders of the unions – Temidayo Temola, Peter Akindehinde and Bobola Bamigbola for SSANU, NASU and NAAT respectively.

The unions said that the institution’s monthly subvention was slashed from N60m to N42m, adding that this was not enough to pay staff salaries let alone maintenance and other overhead costs.

They said that the administration had promised to make the university a world class institution.

“This present government of the masses had promised to make our institution a world class one that will compete favourably with others outside the country which we still hold tentatively.

“The feat recorded by the present government had shown its readiness to uplift education.

“We hereby appeal to Gov. Akeredolu to leave the subvention at N60m if it cannot be increased further.

“We also urge our amiable governor to look into the backlog of eight months’ subvention owed by the immediate past administration and also make the subvention quarterly or bi-annual.

“We pledge our unalloyed support for this government because we believe it meant well and together we shall succeed,” the communique stated.