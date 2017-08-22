The Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, has challenged herdsmen in the state not to obey the quit notice issued by a coalition of middle belt youths asking them to vacate the middle belt region before October 1, 2017.

The youths operating under the aegis of the Middle Belt Renaissance Forum, had in a communique threatened war at the expiration of their ultimatum.

Mr Ortom while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja shortly after arriving from an investment trip to the Peoples Republic of China condemned the ultimatum by the youths as he reiterated the determination of his administration to create massive employment through rice and cassava production for export.

The governor who decried the murder of his principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Mr Tavershima Adyorough, over the weekend appealed to security agencies to step up their game in securing lives and property in the state by fishing out the killers of the late special assistant.