No fewer than 88 former Speakers of State Houses Assemblies have resolved to continue to work for good governance in the country.

The former legislators, under the umbrella of the Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, declared their resolution after its meeting in Abuja on Sunday.

The Chairman of the conference, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, said the forum availed ex-speakers the platform for continuous contributions to nation building.

Lalong said the forum would resurrect redundant old politicians to put their wealth of experience into use, as against leaving them idle in their villages.

He said the forum would be registered and it would have a constitution that would ensure that each the six geo-political zones was represented in its executive.

The Secretary of the conference, Chief Stanley Ohajuruka, said the forum would serves as a pressure group to ensure good governance and exemplary leadership in Nigeria.

“This is a conference and it is not geared towards 2019; this is a very formidable body.

“Anybody aspiring for any position in Nigeria and deems it necessary to consult with the forum is free to do so irrespective of the political party.

“The forum will be ready to listen to any one; what is happening here is what Nigeria needs. The kind of cooperation and comradeship exhibited by the members is wonderful.

“Infact, it is a rainbow coalition of Nigerians who only aspires for good governance and good leadership in Nigeria,” Ohajuruka said

The former speaker in Abia, said members of the conference were impressed by Lalong’s leadership style as the governor of Plateau and had passed a vote of confidence on him.

He described him as a worthy ambassador of former state legislators, and said that the ex-speakers should be given opportunities at state and federal levels to make contributions.

Ohajuruka, who had represented Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said a committee had been set up to ensure quick registration of the association.

He said all varying interest among the members had been resolved and the forum had resolved to be non-partisan.

The secretary said over 88 former speakers attended the meeting, while others sent apologies.