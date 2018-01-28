Prof. Segun Ajiboye, the Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), says the council will begin monitoring of schools in 12 states in February.

Ajiboye, who disclosed this on Sunday in Ibadan while speaking with newsmen, stated that the school monitoring programme was to ascertain the total number of qualified teachers in the six geographical zones of the country.

The TRCN boss, however, failed to disclose the states scheduled for monitoring.

He said the council had already engaged some consultants for the exercise which would be used to determine those teachers licensed to teach and those yet-to-be-licensed as well as those registered and yet-to-register with the Council.

According to Ajiboye, the consultants have eight weeks to submit their report “which will form the basis for weeding out unqualified teachers as well as advising states rightly.’’

He said the council was interested in ensuring that it did not derail from its mandate and would organise a retreat to further improve on the human capital development of its staff.

“Also this year, the Teachers Information Systems (TIS) will become functional.

“Parents in Nigeria will be able to know those who are teaching their children in schools and as to whether they are quacks or professional teachers.

“They will be able to make decisions on where to take their children to for education purposes.

“TIS will be useful for knowing the spatial distribution of teachers in Nigeria, their locations and the states,” Ajiboye said.