The Jigawa Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has completed the transportation of the intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jigawa on Tuesday.

He said the last batch of 390 intending pilgrims departed the Dutse International Airport on Tuesday at 12.31 a.m. through Max Air Ltd.

Hashim said with the last transportation, the Airline had transported a total of 1,481 pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia in an exercise that began on Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, who bade the intending pilgrims farewell, urged them to shun any act that would contravene the laws of Saudi Arabia, throughout the exercise.

Badaru also advised them to pray for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the country and wished them a successful Hajj.

According to him, it is necessary to seek God’s intervention in the quest of Nigerians to overcome the present insecurity in the country.

Contributing, the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Abubakar Maje, who is also the state’s Amirul Hajj, advised the intending pilgrims against engaging in any unlawful act during their sojourn in the Holy land.

Maje also called on the intending pilgrims to respect the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and avoid acts that were capable of tarnishing the image of the state and the country.

He warned that any unlawful act, on the part of the intending pilgrims, could invalidate their Hajj.