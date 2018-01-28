The National President of the National Association of the Nigerian Students(NANS) says it will resist any move toward delaying the implementation of Federal Government’s Energising Education Programme (EEP).

NANS’s President, Mr Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration deserved commendation over EEP.

EEP aims to provide uninterrupted power supply for 37 Federal Universities and seven University Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria through the utilisation of off-grid Captive Power Plants.

Obasi described EEP, which was proposed by the Ministry Of Housing, Power and Works and already approved by the Federal Executive Council as a “Revolutionary Agenda” in the education sector.

He said that any attempt by any member of the National Assembly to stop or delay the programme would amount to sabotage and would negatively affect Nigeria’s higher institutions.

“I led 362 Nigerian Student leaders to present a memorandum in a public/investigative hearing in the Joint committee on Power and Public Procurement on the Jan. 25 at the House of Representatives requesting the EEP project to be extended to all the tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria.

“This is contrary to the proposed 37 Federal Universities and seven Federal Teaching hospitals across the six geopolitical zones as requested by the Ministry.

“EEP is first of its kind in Nigeria and will ensure self-sufficiency in power and sustainable development for Nigerian Tertiary institution to develop and operate energy academies to train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy.

“EEP will distribute power to surrounding communities in the second tier of each phase as a strategy for rural electrification, subsequently resulting in an increase of economic activity within those communities and general well-being.

“ Nigerian students shall resist any unnecessary delay to the implementation of the EEP Project; we frown also at the letter read by a member of the lower house during the public hearing which mandated the ministry to stop work until the house was satisfied that due process was followed,’’ he said.

The NANS president said students see such a move as an unpatriotic handwork of the law maker to discredit and frustrate the Federal Government’s effort in rebuilding the education sector.

He said that, while NANS was not opposed to due processes, the project should continue as addressing the challenge of power supply in the nation’s higher institutions required extraordinary measures.