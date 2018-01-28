President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo came in contact face-to-face at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Their contact marked the first time both men met since the controversial statement by Obasanjo criticizing Buhari’s administration and advising him not to seek a second term in office.

They met briefly just before the opening ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Obasanjo first went round to exchange pleasantries with other African leaders attending the summit, before looking out for Buhari among the crowd to also have a word with him.

Their brief pleasantries became a sensation inside the Nelson Mandela Hall as photojournalists made frantic efforts to capture the moment.

Obasanjo had stirred up controversies in Nigeria when he released a 13-page statement accusing Buhari of under-performance and therefore should not seek re-election in 2019.