The Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom Sector Command, arrested 361 traffic offenders and convicted 144, for violating various traffic offences during its end of year special operations.

The Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Oghenekaro however said that all the convicts were given options of fine, depending on the offences committed.

He said the offences committed by convicts were driving without valid driver’s license and non-use of seatbelt while driving.

He said they were also convicted for use of expired and worn-out tyres, use of mobile phones while driving and operating with forge documents, among others.

According to him, there was 14 per cent decrease in the number of traffic offenders arrested compared to 418 recorded in 2016.

He said that the command had adopted the use of mobile court as strategic measure to curb road crashes especially during the end of year special patrol.

“There was a decrease in terms of traffic offenders and offences committed during the 2017 end of year special operations.

“The use of mobile court has really helped us to reduce road crashes in the country especially during the end of year special patrol.

“We will not relent in using it in prosecuting traffic offenders,” Oghenekaro said.

He appealed to motorists and all road users in the state to adhere strictly to safety rules and regulations to stay alive.

The commander urged them to begin their journey on time, check their tyres pressure and brakes before embarking their trips.

Oghenekaro said that the command lacked tow trucks and appealed to the state government to provide it with one.