In an atmosphere of intense prayers, the Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor John Osoagba, led congregants in prayers against the enemies of Nigeria, whom he said have held the country in captivity in the form cabals or group of persons.

The Sunday service, which was characterised with worship, praising God and waging war against the forces that bound the country, was used by the Pastor to seek for the death of the country’s enemies.

Osoagba, who is the Pastor-in-Charge of Royal Parish of the provincial headquarters of Adamawa Province, said “enough is enough” to all the evil works of the country’s enemies either in the form of human beings in the name of cabals or unseen forces from the kingdom of darkness.

He said: “I know my age now since I was in primary school till now, year in year out is the song of failure our leaders do sing for us.

“The it is going to be okay, things will be better, be patient.

“So goes the lie of the devil.

“For how long will we be travailing in this country?”

Osoagba called on Nigerians to pray in order to break the evil working against the country.

He said: “Everyone that must die in Nigeria for this nation to move forward must die.”

Osoagba’s message on “travailing to prevail” had the text taken from Genesis 32: 24-28.

He said Nigerians at this time have to wrestle and fight to have total deliverance.

He charged Nigerians not to die with their potentials, dreams and glory, that every Nigerian should fight, push and travail for a great breakthrough.

He said: “Nigerians must stand in the place of earnest prayers to dislodge the forces and all her enemies to die in shame and not letting their dreams and visions to be aborted to the wicked agenda of the enemies.

“We are dreaming of Nigeria where a litre of fuel will be N50 and a bag of rice will be N3,000.

“We didn’t bargain for what we are experiencing now in this country.

“The devil is somewhere else, sitting down and working against the destiny of Nigeria.

“We are to pray, fast and act in order to find lasting solutions to the many problems bedevilling our nation.”