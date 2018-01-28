A cleric, Rev. Ifeanyi Okonkwo, has urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of regular payment of taxes for rapid development of the country.

Okonkwo said this on Sunday while delivering a homily at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu.

He said the nation would attain rapid development and fast economic growth if citizens were faithful in paying their taxes and other dues.

The cleric also urged Christian traders to make the payment of taxes voluntary for the overall development of the Nation.

“God sanctions every individual to contribute to the common-fund used in building the society and providing social services through paying of taxes and other dues.

“Even Christ instructed us to give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God. Christ Himself paid his tax while he was on earth even in the presence of his disciple.

“We owe it a duty as directed by the Holy Bible to continue to pray for our leaders especially as they take socio-economic decisions that affect our lives,’’ he added.