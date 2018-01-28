The Federal Road Safety Corps says no fewer than 40 motorists were convicted for various traffic offences by a Mobile Court in Anambra.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Sunday.

Ajayi said that the convicts were part of 44 persons prosecuted by the command for traffic offences in the state.

He said the convicts were given the option to pay fines depending on the nature of their offences.

Ajayi, however, said that four persons were discharged and acquitted by the court.

“During the week we had a Mobile Court session in the command in line with our mandate to ensure full compliance with traffic rules.

“A total of 44 persons were prosecuted, 40 convicted for various offences and four of them were discharged and acquitted of any offences,” he said.