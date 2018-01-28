A clergyman in the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Niger state, Rev. Christian Achinuvu, has asked musicians in the country to stop the production of songs that are “harmful” and promote moral decadence in the society.

Achinuvu popularly called “Father Paiko” in religious and social circles said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna weekend that: “words convey meanings and ideas while ideas exercise control and influence over people positively or negatively”.

“Our songs should be non-harmful to the general public who want to enjoy the sound and creativity we make. Our works should not end up as poisons to the people simply because they like the style of music we play or produce” he said adding that songs should “make our children safer as they listen to them”.

“Let me say that we can still write our music on any genre including R&B, Pop, Dance, electronic, folk, country music, soul and tell clean stories without involving the use of immoral words or lyrics”.

The clergyman who has produced several musical albums announced plans to release three new ones, which he said would help evangelism and promote decent behaviour in both the old and young in the society.

The new releases, Achinuvu said in the statement, would be available in all major digital stores worldwide and on his social network pages.