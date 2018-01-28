The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has unveiled his country’s new Embassy Headquarters and Chancery in Abuja.

The office, which is located within the Central Business District, is expected to enhance diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Mbasogo, who was in Nigeria on a working visit, enjoined the staff members of the embassy to ensure that the office satisfies the needs and requirements of people that would be coming to the embassy.

He also enjoined the embassy staff to be worthy ambassadors of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Mbasogo however extended appreciation to Nigeria for providing the land and facility for the construction of the new embassy complex.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, representatives from the diplomatic community and other dignitaries witnessed the unveiling of the new headquarters.