Anambra State governor Willie Obiano has stressed he would continue to drive the vision of his administration towards opening every sector of the state to boost socio economic growth.

Governor Willie Obiano said this while addressing the congregation during a Holy Mass at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Achalla-Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area.

The Governor explained that Umuchu community had benefited immensely from his administration as some projects in the community had been completed, while others are still on going.

“We have completed Ekwulobia-Akpu-Achina–Umuchu Road and Nkwo–Umuchu–Achalla roads are under construction, while the construction of Amanaza–Umuchu Girls–Umuomaku roads would commence next year, after the passage of 2018 appropriation Bill.”

He pointed that his administration had renovated Nurses’ Quarters at the General Hospital Umuchu, alongside other projects that had added to the development of the community.

The Governor urged the contractor handling the N20 million Choose–Your–Project Community Initiative in Umuchu to speed up action to enable them benefit from the second phase of the initiative.

Obiano assured the people of the State that he had provided necessary measures to ensure November 18 would be a peaceful election.

“November 18 election will take place in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

”We will continue to sustain the security in the state to ensure a successful election, which is significant to the development of the state,” Obiano assured.

While soliciting for the support of the people, he urged them to secure their voters card and troop out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

Earlier in his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, reminded Christians to consolidate their faith in God, without attaching any condition.

Bishop Ezeokafor charged all to always contribute meaningfully to the development of the society and refrain from activities that would contradict their faith in God and harm the progress of the state.

The Bishop applauded the state government for its efforts to provide infrastructures to enhance learning in primary and secondary schools in the area and urged students to imbibe quality academic discipline.

“Governor Obiano has done wonderfully well for the development of the state and has projected the state positively,” Bishop added.

Most Reverend Ezeokafor cautioned politicians against heating up the polity through their action, describing the incident which led to police use of tear gas at a political gathering in Awka as uncalled for.