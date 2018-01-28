The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has enrolled over 28 million Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database and issued them the National Identification Number (NIN). The figure was reached on Wednesday January 10, 2018.

Its Director General, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, while announcing the figure, also revealed that the commission aimed at enrolling additional 50 million Nigerians and legal residents by December, 2018.

The Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Loveday Ogbonna, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja said, in December, 2016 when the enrolment figure stood at only 14 million, the Director General had set the target to double the figure so as to capture 28 million Nigerians and legal residents into the database by December 2017, a target he said was met few days after the end of December 2017.

Aziz noted that the remarkable achievement could not have been possible, but for the dedication, commitment and sacrifices made by members of staff of the Commission on one hand and the unalloyed support of government at all levels despite the economic meltdown recently witnessed in the country.

He also acknowledged the push for the mandatory use of the NIN from stakeholders and partners of the Commission in the private and public sectors, especially members of the Harmonisation Committee set up by the Federal Government and charged with harmonising all identification data.

Aziz sad, “indeed, their commitment towards the harmonisation process contributed to the growth of the database, as well as increase in the general public’s awareness about the NIN and its benefits.”

The Harmonisation Committee is made up of about 23 Federal Government Agencies who are stakeholders in the identity sector.

He explained that the NIN bequeaths citizens with a lot of privileges and benefits, the DG listed some benefits to include one-person-one-identity, ability to verify and authenticate individual’s identity, access to services, claims and entitlement and benefit from government social interventions.

He therefore urged Nigerians to take advantage of the over 900 enrolment centres across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to enroll for the NIN, stressing that the Commission is set to commence enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN for all identity based transactions in the country as enshrined in the NIMC Act No 23 of 2007.