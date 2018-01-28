Lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Saturday awarded scholarship to 120 students in his constituency.

Speaking during the presentation of financial assistance to the students in Sayinnna district of Tambuwal local government area, Dasuki said the gesture was part of his support to students as a means of encouraging them in their academic pursuit. He said each student was given N10,000 as a stipend to buy handouts and writing materials.

The lawmaker, who spoke through the Chairman of the Abdussamad Scholarship Programme, Abdullahi Ango Dogondaji, stated that this was in addition to the distribution of 100 laptops and computers to some selected students of Sokoto State University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto and Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Dasuki posited that the gesture was in consideration of the currents steps taken by the Sokoto State Government in the declaration of state of emergency in the education sector.

According to him, the beneficiaries were indigenes of the two local government areas studying in various tertiary institutions. He said each local government was allocated with specific number of students that should benefit the scholarship award.

The lawmaker explained that the Committee appointed to conduct the selection of the benefiting students, carried out their assignment without any discrimination. He pointed out that the Committee also adopted a certain criteria in selecting the beneficiaries.

“All the selected candidates are indigenes of the two local government areas in tertiary institutions and they presented their original offer of admission letters and identity cards before they were selected. In fact, all those selected were not from well-to-do families but those actually in dire need of assistance for them to carry out their academic pursuit,” he said.

He called on other elected members to come up with similar programmes for the benefit of citizens of the state.

Dasuki therefore, congratulated the benefiting students and urged them to utilise the financial assistance given to them in pursuit of their studies.

In his remark, the member representing Tambuwal East Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Ladan Mode Sayinnna, said education is the bedrock of development of any society and urged the people to embrace western education. He described the financial support given to the students from the area as a good step in the right direction.

The District Head of Sayinna, Alhaji Garba Dhehu, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to reward him.