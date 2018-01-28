The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun state, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has charged Nigerians to begin to cultivate the habit of patronising home-made products.

The monarch gave the charge at the weekend during the anniversary marking his second year on the throne, while he led by an example with the acquisition of a Made-in Nigeria automobile, an SUV Innoson G-80, that was assembled in Nigeria to commemorate the occasion.

Oba Akanbi had received his Staff of Office from the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on January 16, 2016 at a well-attended event held in the premises of the Reality Television, Iwo, Osun State.

The traditional ruler said he had decided to acquire the Innoson G80 vehicle, not only to mark his anniversary but also to send a message to the good citizens of the country on the need to patronise made-in-Nigeria products as a means of improving the nation’s economy.

He recalled his experience during the unveiling of the new model automobile plant in Nnewi, Anambra State last year, describing the place as awesome, a plus to the host state, Anambra and Nigeria as a whole.

“I saw what I did not expect in that place. It is a huge plant where many foreigners work together with our people to manufacture variety of vehicles. The visit was a great experience for me, informing my decision to acquire the G-80 model to show others, that we have patriotic Nigerians who are willing to compete with developed world,” he said.

Confident on the success of the product in global market, the monarch urged the governments, at all levels to patronise the made-in-Nigeria vehicles with a view to attracting sub-regional market and beyond.

He said the culture of taking foreign exchange abroad to buy products, that could be manufactured locally, should be discouraged, arguing that Nigeria had come of age if the government could tap on the human resources with which the country is blessed.

“This jeep is an eye opener and I am going to drive it for my outings to show my passion for our products. I hardly wear foreign fabrics these days. I am comfortable with our own. Aside being a traditional ruler who must be seen in traditional attires, I have the responsibility to encourage the weavers of the fabrics and expand their patronage. That is what a traditional ruler should symbolize to his people,” he said.

He finally clarified why he chose a low key anniversary, insisting that a high profile gathering was more of unnecessary display of material items at the expense of the suffering masses. The Oluwo, however, thanked his chiefs, the traditional rulers in Iwo Kingdom and his fellow monarchs across the country.