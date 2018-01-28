The Eastern Consultative Assembly, (ECA), Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) and the Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) on Saturday in Enugu vowed that Ndigbo will boycott the next general elections except a new constitution is put in place through a referendum.

The groups also dismissed as deceitful and red herring, the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, urging Nigerians not to be carried away by the committee’s report.

In a statement jointly signed by ECA secretary and founder of IYM, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, and Convener of IWA, Chief Mrs. Maria Okwor, and made available after a meeting of the groups in Enugu, they insisted that the APC-led government had no regards for the agitation for restructuring.

They maintained that the sudden volte face was because the elections were around the corner.

According to them, “the people of eastern Nigeria will not participate in any election what so ever, until a new people’s constitution is evolved through a referendum. We will not join in the madness of voting in any elections what so ever, until Nigeria is consensually returned to true fiscal federalism, anchored on regional autonomy. Those fiddling with the idea, that they would deceive the people with a repulsive report on restructuring are day dreamers whose mental health status needs re-examining.”

“It is clear, even to the naive and the gullible, that the so called APC report on restructuring is a red herring, a smoke screen and an ungodly deception designed solely to buy time, to deceive and to mislead the masses of the country into voting in, this tasteless, ruthless and unworthy cabal into office for a second term.

“The deliberate effort to pretend that they are willing to restructure, designed only for the elections a year away is from the pit of hell. The designers of this evil strategy know that they have no intention to yield to the sensible clamour to restructure Nigeria. They know, they made 4 attempts to grab power for only one purpose: to impose their agenda on 180 million Nigerians. That agenda is dutiful being driven by their militia wing: the Fulani herdsmen. That agenda is also glaring enough for the blind to see the nauseating nepotism in the lopsided appointments that have divided the country

“Turning around to attempt to appeal to the sensibilities of Nigerians who yearn for a genuine restructuring of the polity by pretending they now believe in the same restructuring they claim not to understand what it means, is a clear sign that this ruthless cabal that has destroyed Nigeria in 3 years, has probably became Jittery, after realising that Nigerians have rejected them.”

“It is pathetic, unfortunate and shocking that this conscienceless oppressor believe Nigerians will buy into their repulsive gambit, that this childish strategy is the most this sick cabal can come up with, speaks volume about their intellectual capacity, that they believe Nigerians are stupid enough to swallow their bait, says much about their loss of touch with the people of Nigeria. They have simply lost touch with reality.

“Whether or not this visionless cabal that has divided Nigerians, now believe in restructuring or not is immaterial. What is surprising is their vain belief that election will hold next year, without a consensual restructuring, of the polity. Their belief that, they would use it once again as a red herring, to deceive the people into voting them yet again is quite idiotic.”

They also declared their plans to honour the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, “for forcing the ruling party to identify with the truth for the first time, even if they were pretentiously doing so in order to achieve a certain end.

“Kanu will be honoured for opening the eyes of those who were hitherto blind to the atrocious stranglehold of a vicious cabal, who, though in terrible minority, surprisingly holds down bigger nations using the out dated tools of religion, terror, traditional institutions, valuing cattle over human and outright deception to hold us all hostage for decades.

“Their archaic world view has no place any longer to the realities of today. As the over 300 ethic nationalities continue to cry and to yearn for freedom, we invite them to join the ECA to boycott all future elections until Nigeria is restructured,” the groups added.