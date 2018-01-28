The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Friday that it has approved no fewer than 90 Tour Operators out of the 144 companies that applied for participation in the 2018 Hajj operation.

NAHCON Head of Tour Operators’ Unit, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, who made this revelation in a statement, stated that about 54 tour operators were disqualified because they did not meet all the requirements for prequalification to participate in the 2018 Hajj exercise.

He said the selection was based on the Screening Committee set up by the Executive Chairman of NAHCON; Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, which conducted a transparent screening to ensure that only qualified companies scaled through the exercise.

He further explained that the committee considered past performance of the selected companies, validity of their Tax Clearance and Corporate Affairs Certificates before they were prequalified.

Shutti said “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the results of Pre Qualification exercise carried on the 144 Tour Operator Companies for the 2018 Hajj. After thorough screening 90 Applicant companies were prequalified to participate in the 2018 Hajj exercise’’.

He also revealed that the committee in the selection exercise got inputs from relevant government agencies and other indices in the course of pre-qualifying the applicants.