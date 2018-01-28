To boost teachers’ morale and reward loyalty, Mind Builders School, Lagos, has rewarded four of its staff with plots of land in the Mowe area of Ogun State.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Awe Ezekiel Akinwumi, received N1 million for being the longest serving employee.

The excited staff received the gifts at the school’s 20th anniversary gala night in Ikeja.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Mr. Bosun Falore, commended the management and teachers for their dedication to duty through the years.

He revealed that about 10 former staff had moved on to start their own schools, supported by Mind Builders.

Falore explained that two of the land recipients demonstrated uncommon loyalty by rejecting more lucrative offers, preferring to continue working for the school.

He said the school has grown from its humble beginning of 18 pupils at Omole Phase One in 1998 to a big brand with three annexes at Omole Phase One, CBD-Ikeja and Omole Phase Two, and a High School at CBD.

One of the beneficiaries, Adekunle Babagbohun, said he was elated by the reward. He was also surprised the management knew about the offer he turned down.

He said the school had touched his life in many ways and commended the management for the gesture.

Chairman of the event, Chief Olu Falomo, commended the proprietor for assisting the less privileged.