Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, on Saturday warned new intakes against violation of rules and regulations in the institution.

The Rector gave the warning while addressing the 2,500 new intakes as part of the matriculation of the institution.

Dzukogi advised the students to abhor negative habits and embrace tolerance and peaceful settlement of dispute in the institution.

He said students found wanting would be sanctioned and urged them to be hardworking to justify the huge investments their parents made on their education.

He said the institution would operate within the extant laws, instil discipline among staff and students as well as promote the principles of fairness, equity and justice .

Dzukogi said: We will continue to instil discipline among staff and students as well as ensure academic integrity.

“The institution would renew efforts in revenue generation, infrastructure development, human capital development, welfare, research and community service.”

Dzukogi also warned students against vices and anti-social activities such as cultism, examination malpractice and drug abuse.

He said any student involved in secret society would be expelled.

He called on the matriculating students to join in ensuring the institution excelled through dedication to their studies.

The rector urged them to shun laziness and other vices, adding that only hard work paid.

The rector advised them to be obedient to their parents and teachers to excel in their academic pursuits and development of the society.

Dzukogi said the institution was committed to the provision of conducive environment for learning and teaching.

He said: “I urge you to always have at the back of your minds the primary aim of being in polytechnic: to acquire knowledge and shun laziness and other vices.”

He said sale of handouts, text books in any form had been banned and students were compelled to report to the authorities any violation.