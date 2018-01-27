The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) held its First Quarter Route March for personnel serving in Abuja on Saturday.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the aim of the Exercise was to keep officers and men physically and mentally fit to enable them perform their statutory role effectively.

Abubakar commended personnel for demonstrating a high level of physical fitness, stating that today’s security challenges are very complex and require a sound mind in a sound body.

The CAS also encouraged them to remain focused and professional in the discharge of their constitutional role, as the service would not allow any territory of Nigeria to be undermined by anyone.

He cautioned them not to be distracted by malicious campaigns from individuals, who were bent creating confusion and anarchy in the country.

Abubakar cautioned the personnel further not to involve themselves in unconstitutional conducts and partisan politics as the 2019 General Elections were fast approaching.

He said that work was in progress in establishing a Forward Operational Base (FOB) each in Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom states respectively.

He added further that the FOB in Mubi, Adamawa, would be activated while an Annex of Headquarters Mobility Command would be established in Akwa Ibom.

“All these are being done to proactively tackle emerging security issues in the South-South region,” he said.

Abubakar, therefore, advised personnel not to rest on their oars but redouble their efforts in Year 2018 toward accomplishing more.

He also assured them of the readiness of the service`s leadership to continually improve their welfare as they continue to act in the defence of the territorial integrity of the nation.