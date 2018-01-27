The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said on Saturday that its fighter aircraft has successfully neutralised several insurgents who were poised to interfere with ongoing operations in the Sambisa general area.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to Adesanya, a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had sighted several insurgents on vehicles and gun trucks, which were carefully concealed in a forested area.

Consequently, three NAF fighter aircraft were detailed to provide Close Air Support to own surface forces, which also engaged the insurgents.

“The fighter aircraft launched a bomb attack on the insurgent’s defensive positions while another wave of bomb attacks was launched at the insurgents gun trucks and vehicles, causing one them to go up in flames.

“Thereafter, one of the aircraft strafed a fleeing insurgents` vehicle with rockets, destroying the gun truck in the process.

“The NAF aircraft’s mission destroyed not only the vehicles but also the workshop previously used by the insurgents to repair and retrofit their vehicles and equipment,” he said.