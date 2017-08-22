The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, in conjunction with Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of higher institutions in the country, will this week decide on the minimum cut-off mark for admission into the various higher institutions of learning.

A source at the ongoing JAMB Policy Meeting/Workshop with stakeholders in Abuja said that the meeting might arrive at a decision by Wednesday.

The source, who said that the meeting involved “practical sessions”, added that virtually all VCs and Rectors in the country were in attendance.

Agitations to know the minimum cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country have been on the rise since the results of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination were released.

The meeting, which will produce a minimum cut-off mark for schools in the country, usually precedes the opening of admission processes in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education

Efforts to reach the Head of Public Affairs, JAMB, Mr. Fabian Benjamin, were abortive on Monday. However, a source told our correspondent that the schools would come up with separate cut-off scores in the coming weeks.

“This meeting symbolises the beginning of admission processes for the 2017/2018 academic session. The aim is to produce a minimum benchmark after schools will be at liberty to determine their own cut-off marks depending on the programmes involved. There should be a decision on the minimum benchmark by Wednesday,’’ said the source.