The Federal Government has approved a whistleblowing policy in the fight against human trafficking.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, conveyed the approval to the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NATIP), Julie Okah-Donli.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the agency, Josiah Emerole, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the approval followed a request by the DG to the AGF.

He said whistleblowing had become necessary to encourage people to provide useful information to NAPIT without fear of the consequence. Emerole explained that whistleblowing had been on top of Okah-Donli’s programme since she assumed office in April 2017.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the policy was based on the knowledge that human trafficking had not been effectively tackled because those who have information about it never report to NAPTIP and other relevant agencies.

A director in the solicitors department, Z.S. Adevanju, conveyed the approval on behalf of the attorney general and minister of justice.

Emerole stressed that with the approval, the public was free to give useful information on human trafficking and the assets of traffickers for possible confiscation and legal action.

The NATIP DG expressed the hope that informants would be free to give verifiable information to the agency, adding that the extant laws against human trafficking would protect them.

While encouraging members of the public to provide useful information, she said the agency was working out reward modalities for informants.