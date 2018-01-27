The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze in horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1,000 m over the central states of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja, on Saturday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 31 and 10 to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience moderate dust haze conditions over the inland cities with early morning mist/fog over Warri, Asaba, Ijebu-Ode, Yenegoa and Ikeja.

It stated that hazy conditions were envisaged over the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 34 and 15 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1,000 m during the forecast period.

“Northern States are also expected to experience day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 30 and 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Dust haze condition in reduced horizontal visibility is generally envisaged over most parts of the country, resulting in already raised dust in western Chad Republic coupled with the one in suspension around the country,” NiMet added.