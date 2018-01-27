The federal government has urged Nigerian universities to continue to collaborate with the industrial sector to enhance socio-economic and technological transformation of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the appeal on Sunday in Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, at the second and third combined convocation of the Federal University Dutsin-ma.

Mr. Buhari was represented by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) Adamu Rasheed, a professor.

“I want to challenge all Nigerian universities to come out of their shell to build constructive linkages and collaboration with the industrial sector of the society.

“This remains the only way we can enhance the socio-economic and technological transformation of our country,’’ he said.

He said that universities were supposed to be strong drivers of society’s development initiatives and provide leadership role in coordinating activities for sustainable development.

“The universities are equipped with manpower for continuous research and dissemination of ideas that will guide policies, programmes and action plans for the public and private sectors,’’ he said.

Mr. Buhari urged the graduating students to contribute their knowledge to the development of the economy.

He urged the university to intensify efforts in research, to produce improved agricultural products needed to ensure food security.

“The university is also expected to be a forerunner in agricultural modernisation that will support the local farmers to enhance their productivity and economic viability,” he said.

He said that the university should, through researches, proffer solutions to overcome the challenges towards ensuring sustainable livestock sector development for the country.

Mr. Buhari said that government would continue to give maximum support to universities’ education in spite of dwindling resources.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Armayau Bichi, a professor, said that over 700 students were awarded with degrees.

He said that 42 graduated with first class degrees, and would be given automatic employment in the university.

Mr. Bichi said that 17 of the first class degree students would receive their employment letters while the remaining 23 would be employed after their service.

He said challenges confronting the university included inadequate water supply to the new site of the institution, road network, inadequate security arrangement in the new campus, insufficient staff quarters and students hotels.