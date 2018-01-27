The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Abdullahi Lawal, has told a Lagos High Court how Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia lied about being hospitalised.

The trial Justice, Ofili-Ajumogobia is being prosecuted for alleged bribery and unlawful enrichment alongside a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, who was accused of giving the judge a bribe of N5m.

It is alleged she received a total of $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015. The duo pleaded not guilty to all the count charge against them.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Lawal, an investigator with the EFCC, led in evidence by the anti-graft counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, attempted to establish that the trial judge lied about being hospitalised at Gold Cross Hospital, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He played in the open court, the audio recording of two phone conversations between them.

Lawal further told the court that his decision to call the judge was because upon getting to the hospital he discovered that she was not there, contrary to their earlier phone conversation that she was hospitalised.

Ofili-Ajumogobia had assured the investigator that she would report herself as soon as she was discharged, saying she was not running away.

Earlier, when the matter was called, the EFCC highlighted payment of N8m into her (Ofili-Ajumogobia) company’s account on February 4, 2015.

The witness also told court that defendant was confronted with her statement of account in respect the N8m payment, she lied about the source and the purpose for the payment.

Lawal testified narrated to the court that one Omali Musa, an Assistant Comptroller at the Nigeria Customs Service, paid N12m on July 11, 2014 into the account of Nigel and Colive Ltd.

Justice Oshodi subsequently adjourned further hearing till February 23, 2018.