Three persons were reportedly killed and several others injured Friday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attack Hukke village, in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

It was gathered that the attacked also left 10 houses burnt with foodstuff and valuable items worth millions of naira.

Eyewitness informed that the attackers invaded the village in the night when the villager were asleep and killed a 70-year-old village head, Gado Kondo, Daniel Even 50 and 100-year-old Amadu Hwwie who was machete to death.

Esther Even, whose husband was killed and her father-Inlaw, said the village was attacked on Thursday night and eight persons were feared dead.

“We are tired of what is happening in our communities. People are being killed on daily basis. We live in fear everyday. Seven people were killed on Thursday, eight on Wednesday and today, my husband and father-in-law are all gone,” she said.

“Our houses are burnt with foodstuff. We don’t know what to do now. I don’t know whether we still have government in this country that people are being killed with no concerted action on the part of government.”

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Matthias Terna, who confirmed the incident, said three aged persons were gunned down and hacked to death.

“On 26 January, 2018 at about 1830hrs, while our men were sustaining patrols around Rafi-Bauna, Jebu-Miango areas, they received information that at about 1815hrs of same date, a gang of armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen were seen killing people and burning down houses at Huke Village in Miango Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“On receipt of this information they immediately mobilised to the area. While getting close to the village, the suspected herdsmen on sighting our patrol vehicles took to their heels. As a result of the attack, some people were shot and killed.

“Ten (10) houses were also set ablaze by the same attackers. The suspected herdsmen have adopted guerrilla tactics of hit and run; as such the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Jos, Undie Adie, has deployed more police personnel to the area for effective coverage and robust patrol to curtail the incidents of these attacks.

“He has also deployed the State investigation Bureau (SIB) Operatives to intelligently sniff for information to end the attacks and bring perpetrators to book. Investigation is in progress and members of the public are enjoined to avail the Police with useful information to unravel the remote and immediate causes of these attacks for a permanent solution.”

Governor Simon Lalong expressed grief over the fresh skirmishes that have continued unabated, claiming the lives of innocent members of various communities.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Dan Manjang, he urged security agencies to address the spate of insecurity in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of the State.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, is saddened with the spate of insecurity in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas that has culminated in the loss of lives and properties recently. This, to say the least, is unfortunate and highly condemnable,” he stated.