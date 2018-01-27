The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), said over 290 Hectares of land had been acquired across the country for youth development in Agriculture through its directorate of agriculture.

The Secretary, Directorate of Agriculture in the council Comr. Uchechukwu Stanley Ogbonna made this known during a press conference in Abuja.

Uchechukwu said in order to complement the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in diversifying the Nigerian economy through agriculture to provide food security and enhance the country’s GDP, the council had been sensitising the Nigerian youths across the six geo-political zones on involvement in Agriculture.

He added that the directorate had been able to partner with notable private and governmental firms in agro- production development, such as the Nigerian Commercial Farmers Association, Leventist Foundation in the area of training youths into agro- industrial sector.

He however said that the council had signed a memorandum of understanding with a prestigious Agro-industrial firm Charles De Great Nigeria Ltd for a partnership in youth development through agriculture to enhance massive employment and empowerment at the grassroot level.

Responding to the development, the head media and publicity, Charles De Great Nigeria Ltd, Obinna Nwaka, assured NYCN of the company’s readiness to work with them.