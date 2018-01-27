Governor Mohammed Abubakar has concluded plans to reconstitute the State Executive Council.

This time around, each local government area of the State will have a representative in the SEC.

This, according to a statement by the State Government, is to widen representation and sources of generating brighter ideas of leading the state to greatness.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique, said membership of the executive council, which is to be constituted soon, is expanded to 20 with technocrats and experienced people from diverse professional backgrounds.

Abubakar had on assumption of office in 2015 reduced the number of ministries and commissioners from the 26 the previous administration had to 16.

Al-Sadique said Abubakar was making these new changes in order to widen the representation of each local government area with full cabinet membership as against the practice in the past that allowed four of the local government areas only special advisory slots.