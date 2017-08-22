A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obidimma, emerged from a closed-door meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, and insisted on peace and unity of Nigeria.

After the meeting with the IPOB leaders, the Priest called on Kanu and his supporters, to work for peace.

Obidimma, the Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi, Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra, gave the advice when Kanu led his members on thank you visit to him on Monday.

The cleric, also the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Idemili North Local Government of the state, condemned group’s no-election campaign in Anambra.

He advised them to ensure there was no breech of peace in whatever they do, adding that they should stop the call for disintegration of the country.

The priest, who had a closed door meeting with Kanu, told newsmen that he had fruitful discussion with Kanu on issues of general concern and the way forward.

He said that he warned Kanu on the campaign to boycott Nov. 18 Anambra governorship election.

“For me, it will be more problematic to say that there won’t be any election in Anambra, it is like somebody firing gun on his toes.

“Christ came into the world and reincarnated the message of peace and that was why I advised Kanu to uphold peace following the tensions everywhere in the country. Let love lead all that we do.

- Advertisement -

“I advised him to do anything within his power to forestall peace, even in their agitation, let there be prudence, ” he said.

The cleric expressed support for the restructuring of Nigeria, and criticised the inequity in distribution of the nation’s wealth at the detriment of some sections of the country.

“In our country Nigeria, it is certain that there is marginalisation, nepotism and tribalism.

“We are one Nigeria but some people are being marginalised and that is why we have all these agitations but in everything, let there be prudence as we also pray for divine intervention.

“Igbos are clamouring for Biafra but an average Igbo man is selfish in nature and the question is, how matured are we to handle our affairs.

“Where are the Igbo cabals and stakeholders; like Nnia Nwodo, Peter Obi, Emeka Anyaoku, Ifeanyi Ubah, Prof Charles Soludo, Emmanuel Iwuanwaywu, and many others.

“There has to be a unifying umbrella where they will gather and register their protest,” he said.

He thanked God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return and quick recovery, and called on him to look into agitations bedeviling the nation and mindless killings.

“We thank God for Buhari’s return and the entire ministry has been praying for his safe return.

“Nobody will wish a fellow human being dead but the president should know that Nigerians love him, ” he said.