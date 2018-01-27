Niger Delta ex-Agitators Forum, has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against further persecution of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The former militants challenged the anti-graft agency to leave to former First Lady alone.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, River State, President of the body, Prince Hornby, described the persecution of Mrs. Jonathan as a ploy to ridicule the people of the oil-rich region.

Horny warned that ex-militants would react in a manner that won’t be in the interest of the nation if the alleged persecution of Mrs Jonathan continues.

Hornby said, “Non-governmental organisations are for the empowerment of the people. How many first ladies of Nigeria did not have NGOs while in office? How many of them do not own properties?

“Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO’s office complex was demolished without following the due process of the law. This is capable of igniting tension in the Niger Delta.

“The target on Dame Patience Jonathan is aimed at ridiculing the people of the region, which produces the bulk of our nation’s wealth. We are saying that this harassment should stop immediately.

“We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. President Muhammadu Buhari should caution the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, immediately.”