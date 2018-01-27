The Federal Government has set up an advisory board to look into the trans boundary water issues with other countries especially the River Niger and River Benue which cut across the countries.

Other issues include integrated water resources management matters and the development of and management of Nigeria’s water resources infrastructure.

While inaugurating the committee members in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, charged them to be up and doing in carrying out research to improve the water quality and quantity in the country.

Adamu, who marshalled out other responsibilities of the advisory board to include monitoring of climate change, water law and policy implementation, tracking of national council on water resources decisions and all other matters, assured Nigerians that water scarcity would soon not be a problem again.

Those selected to chair the committee were Profs. Salihu Mustapha, the chairman, Ben Nwachukwu, Lean Oyebande and David Jimoh. Others are Michael Adesina, N. A. Rafindadi, Emmanuel Adanu, Tanya Koya, I. K. Musa, Salihu, Abdul, Dauda Gowon, James Bassey and Garba Lliya.

Adamu added “We shall rely on you to draw our attention to critical issues relevant to the water resources sector, which we might overlook, as well as act as external monitor on the general performance of the sector.

“All necessary reports and memoranda shall be made available to you for careful study and subsequent periodic engagement with the ministry.”