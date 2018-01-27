Two South Africans – Thomas Arnold Pearce and Hendrik Gideon Smith – who were kidnapped in Maidaro village, a mining site, and taken to Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The South Africans, who were kidnapped on January 23, 2018, were rescued by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, the Police Air Wing Helicopter Patrol and Kaduna State Police Command in the early hours of Saturday (today).

Pearce and Smith, according to information available, have been moved from Kaduna to Abuja on Saturday morning (today) after debriefing at the IRT Office in Abuja.

They were afterwards handed over to the South African Embassy and their company representative at about 7am.

It was learnt that Pearce and Smith, who were rescued at about 3am, are in good health condition and have given useful information to the Police that will help in the investigation.

Some of suspects were said to have been arrested, while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.